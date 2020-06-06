Image copyright Reuters Image example One seller wear one plain white mask as she sell goods inside Ivory Coast's biggest city, Abidjan.

Di World Health Organization (WHO) don change dia advice on face masks, say pipo fit wear mask for public to help stop di spread of coronavirus.

Di global joinbodi say new information show say mask fit provide "barrier for potentially infectious droplets".

Some kontris around di world already recommend compulsory wearing of face masks for public.

Di WHO tok before say enough evidence no dey to say dat pipo wey well must wear masks.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead expert on Covid-19, tell Reuters news agency say di recommendation na for people to wear "cloth mask - dat is, one wey no be medical mask" for areas where risk dey of transmission of di disease.

Di organisation dey always advise say make medical face masks be for pipo wey dey sick and those wey dey care for them.

For di world, na 6.7 million confam coronavirus cases and nearly 400,000 deaths dey since di outbreak shele late last year, according to data wey Johns Hopkins University dey collect.

Wetin be di WHO advice?

Di organisation say dia new rule bin sake of studies for recent weeks. "We dey advise goments to encourage say di general public wear mask," Dr Van Kerkhove tok.

So wia distancing no dey possible, such as on public transport and for locations like shops and refugee camps, di suggestion na say that faces must dey covered with homemade masks to avoid passing di infection.

Make over 60s wey get underlying health conditions go further, di WHO tok, and wear medical-grade masks to give themselves better protection.

At di same time, di WHO tok say face masks bin just one of plenty ways to used reduce the risk of spread - and say make pipo nor get false hope ontop masks

"Masks on dia own no fit protect you from Covid-19," according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.