Image copyright Reuters Image example Dis na Joe Biden third attempt to win di presidency

Joe Biden don formally win di Democratic Party ticket to battle America presidency with Oga Donald Trump.

E tok on Twitter say im don collect 1,991 delegates wey im need and e go fight to "win di battle for di soul of di nation".

Even though di nomination no how no how for be oga Biden afta Bernie Sanders withdraw for April.

Coronavirus - and di effect e get on economy - and di recent civil gbege go be tins wey go dominate for election campaign.

Oga Biden, wey serve as Barack Obama vice-president, no too do well for di primary campaign for Iowa and New Hampshire, but den e recover with ogbonge victory for South Carolina.

77-year-old Biden secure di nomination officially after seven states and di District of Columbia do dia primaries on Tuesday.

Dis na di third time im dey try run for presidency.

Oga Obama endorse Mr Biden for April, say oga Biden get "all di character we need for pesin wey go be president right now".

Di US face major civil gbege over di kill-kill of one African American man, George Floyd, for police hand, and dis dey happun during di coronavirus outbreak where unemployment don reach di kind level wey pipo never see since di Great Depression.

Trump and Biden don already enter di same trouser over dis mata dem, and e look like na di tins wey voters go dey reason for di November election.