New Zealand don comot almost all dia coronavirus restrictions afta di kontri report zero active case.

Under di new rules wey di goment set, social distancing no be by-force and no limits dey for public gathering but foreigners still no fit enta di kontri.

E don reach two weeks now wey New Zealand neva report any new Covid-19 case.

Di kontri Prime Minister Jacinda Arden bin tell reporters say she bin do "small dance" wen authorities tell her say di kontri no get any active case of di virus again.

"Even though say work neva finish, we no fit deny say dis na ogbonge sometin. So I fit finish wit very simple, 'Thank you, New Zealand'.

Wetin New Zealand do right?

Life don almost return to normal for New Zealand

Di kontri bin first enta lockdown for March 25 wit shut down of most businesses, close down of schools and pipo gats stay for house.

Afta more dan five weeks, dem relax di lockdown begin allow pipo buy takeaway from shops and some non-essential businesses also re-open.

As di number of community cases come dey reduce, di kontri relax di restrictions more.

Oda tins wey help di kontri na: