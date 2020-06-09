Dominican Republic or Dominica, no go confuse yasef!

Image copyright AFP/getty images Image example Dominican Republic for left and Dominica for right

Dis two Caribbean kontries - Dominican Republican and Dominica bin dey trend recently sake of rumours say one former Nigeria minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, wey dey face corruption charges, don become citizen of Dominica.

Some pipo bin confuse di kontri wit Dominican Republic.

Tho BBC Pidgin no fit confam dis gist, dis na some tins wey you need sabi about di two kontries.

1. Dominica no be di same or short form of Dominican Republic

Dominica and Dominican Republic na two completely different kontries wey no relate to each oda in anyway.

Dominica dey for di Windward Islands between di Caribbean Sea and di North Atlantic Ocean, halfway between Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago.

While Dominican Republic dey di island of Hispaniola for di Greater Antilles.

2. Different kontries, different flags

Tho di two kontries na islands for di Caribbean, Dominican Republic dey use blue and red flag while Dominica flag colours na green wit stripes of yellow, black and white.

3. Different language

Di official language for Dominica na English, French and Dominican Creole while na Spanish dem dey speak for Dominican Republic.

Dem no get di same president

Image copyright AFP/getty images Image example Danilo Medina Sanchez

Danilo Medina Sanchez na di current presido of Dominican Republic and im don dey lead di kontri since 2012.

Image copyright AFP/getty images Image example President Charles Savarin

For Dominica, na President Charles Savarin dey run tins for di kontri since 2013 while Roosevelt Skerrit na di Prime minister.

4. Driving no be di same

Di two kontries dey so different sotay Dominica dey drive for di left while Dominican Republic dey drive for right.

5. Separate goments

For Dominica, na Unitary Parliamentary Republic type of goment dem dey use and dem dey call di legislative goment, House of Assembly of Dominica and di kontri capital dey for Roseau.

But for Dominican Republic wey di capital dey for Santo Domingo, di system of goment na Unitary Presidential Republic and dia legislature na Congress wit upper house senate and lower house chamber of Deputies.