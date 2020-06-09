George Floyd funeral don start for Houston
Dem dey bury George Floyd today for Houston, two weeks afta im die for white police man hand wey cause worldwide protest against racism.
Dem don carry im coffin waka from di church wia dem bin dey showcase am and dem go bury am beside im mama.
Di service go hold for Fountain of Praise church before dem go carry im coffin for carriage wey horse go draw, go Pearland for Houston.
US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Bide wey visit di family say di death of George Floyd "go change di world".