Swedish prosecutors say dem believe dem know who kill former Sweden prime minister Olof Palme for 1986, but dem say di suspect don die.

Dem identify di suspect as Stig Engstrom, aka "Skandia Man", wey kill imself for 2000.

As a result, dem dey close di investigation into wetin kill Palme, na so Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson to.

Dem shoot Palme for back as im dey waka go e house from di cinema with e wife Lisbet for Stockholm.

