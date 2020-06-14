Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sushant Singh Rajput was perhaps best known for playing legendary cricketer MS Dhoni

Police confam say one of Bollywood superstar actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, don die for im Mumbai apartment.

Tori be say di thirty- four year old wey act for films like Kai Po Che and M.S Dhoni, bin dey suffer from depression.

But tori dey fly upandan say im take im own life.

Im former manager, Disha Salian, 28, die earlier dis week afta falling from di 14th floor of a building in Mumbai

Inside one Instagram story afta her death, Rajput write: "E dey so heartbreaking as news. My deepest condolences to Disha family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

