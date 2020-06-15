Oluwatoyin Salau

Image copyright @virgingrltoyin/Twitter Image example Oluwatoyin Salau bin complain of sexual molestation for Twitter before police declare her missing three days later.

Dem don find Oluwatoyin Salau deadi bodi days after she bin dey miss, BBC Pidgin fit authoritatively report dis sad tori.

Ms. Salau na 19 year old US based Nigerian wey be activist wey follow Black Lives Matter march for Florida, USA.

BBC Pidgin find out say di Tallahassee Police Department bin declare di Black Lives Matter activist missing on 9 June 2020 but declare her dead on Monday evening afta dem find her deadi bodi in a case of homicide.

Tori be say di 19-year-old activist bin miss afta tweeting say she dey sexually assaulted, now Tallahassee police don confam her death

Oluwatoyin Salau na prominent voice in protests over police brutality. Police say dem find her bodi wit one oda 75-year-old woman.

Dem also identify suspect wey di police say dey dia hand now.

Dis na Oluwatoyin last complain before police find her deadi bodi;