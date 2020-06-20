Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don dey celebrate Juneteenth for America for ova 150 years

Juneteenth na one of di oldest holidays for America wey mark di end of ova 200 years of slavery for di kontri.

Dem dey celebrate am for 19 June since 1866 and tori be say US civil rights joinbodi collabo to fight to make am official national holiday tay-tay.

E neva happun yet but with all di anti-racism protests, e don give di day more am awareness.

Juneteenth represent di removal of slavery for America

Slavery last for ova 200 years for America

Di name come from di collabo of "June" and "nineteenth" and na di day dem dey mark as wen slavery officially finish for di US.

President Abraham Lincoln bin don sign di Emanicipation Proclamation, wey officially free slaves, two years before dis date. But before every slave for America go free e bin take time and even with Civil War join.

Wetin happun be say, for dis day, Texas one of di last Confederate states, ie, states wey bin still get slaves bin surrender give di Union and di last of di slaves for di kontri find out about dem freedom.

Juneteenth no be national holiday

Even though na one of di oldest celebrations for US, Juneteenth no dey officially recognised as nationwide holiday

As at now, 46 of di 50 states and di District of Columbia dey officially celebrate Juneteenth, dem neva make am Federal holiday even though civil rights joinodi done dey fight for am for many years.

Since anti-racism protest don dey go on, companies like Amazon, Nike and Twitter don announce say dem go take as one of dia paid holidays from now.

Nikola Hannah-Jones wey be tori pesin for di New York Times and author for series on di American history slavery na one of di pipo wey dey push for am to happun.

She write for Twitter for June 11 say America still no wan accept wetin dem do with slavery and dat na why dem neva make Juneteenth national holiday.

Juneteeth dey get beta awareness dis year pass before

Black-ish wey be TV comedy use one episode to make Juneteenth be national Holday

Activists don dey press for awareness for di date to include di nationwide events wey di Black Lives Matter movement dey promote.

For 2017, dem do one Juneteeth themed episode for di show wey dem call Blackish, comedy show about di lives of one American black family.

Di episode also show dis year and dem bin dey ask make Juneteenth be public holiday.

Di protests on top racism for di world also don promote di mata sotay dis whole weekend dem dey plan public events for di kontri.