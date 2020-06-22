Justin Bieber deny rape accusation with receipts and pictures as evidence

Image copyright Getty Images

Justin Bieber don deny allegation say he sexually assault one woman for 2014 and promise to take legal action

Di woman wey bin post from one anonymous Twitter account Saturday evening with di name Danielle.

From dia, she allege say she and her friends get invite to Bieber room for Four Seasons for Austin, Texas afta one event , where she face" sexual assault without her consent."

Di tweet and account don disappear from Twitter.

But Bieber don come out to address di mata.

"I no dey normally address things as random accusations na something wey I don deal with throughout my entire career but afta I tok with my wife and team, I don decide to speak up on di issue tonight, Bieber write from im Twitter account on Sunday night.

Bieber also post pictures, receipts and news clips about im time for Austin dat year.

For im final tweet, Bieber say "Every claim of sexual abuse na something wey dem suppose take seriously, and dis na why my response dey needed".

"However, dis story no dey possible at all and dat na why I go work with twitter and authorities to take legal action, Bieber write.