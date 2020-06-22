Image copyright Twitter/@actorleeminho Image example Lee Min Ho during di drama The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min Ho na di pesin wey plenti pipo dey tink wen dem tok about Korean drama for world.

One of im biggest series, Boys Over Flowers na one of di most popular Korean Series outside of South Korea.

Di 33 year old actor don dey trend for social media on top say e dey celebrate im birthday.

Skip Twitter post by @_Teewo Happy birthday Lee Min Ho oppa ☺️ for always putting a smile on our faces, we love you 😘 God bless you baby❤️❤️ stay blessed🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WzUkbEQQBg — TAIWO🌸✨💥❤️ (@_Teewo) June 22, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @UnclePamilerin Nigeria girls won’t stop surprising me 🤨 Most of you cannot even post your boyfriend on his birthday but you can post this fine handsome creamy man 👨 who no like better thing ☺️ Lee Min Ho is fine sha 😂 Happy Birthday jare pic.twitter.com/eLydF9qB4N — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 22, 2020

So here na some things wey you fit no sabi about am

Lee Min Ho na 35 years old for Korea

E no mean say Lee Min Ho age of 33 years wey im dey celebrate na fake age, na just di way Koreans dey calculate age.

Koreans dey count di months wey pikin dey for belle so wen dem born pesin, di pesin immediately don clock one year old and then im go add new age every beginning of di year.

So since dem born Lee Min Ho for June, dat mean when di world say e be six months, im don already clock two years old.

Image copyright Twitter/@actorleeminho Image example Lee Min Ho for di set of im recent drama The King: Aternal Monarch

Lee Min Ho dey also sing

Oga Min Ho don already get three music compilation for outside: The Day, Song For You EP and My Everything EP.

E even follow sing for im series The Heirs with Painful Love. You fit hear am sing whenever im do fan meetings, mostly for Asia.

Skip Youtube post by Lee Min-ho - Topic Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by Lee Min-ho - Topic

Lee Min Ho no get babe for now

Lee Min Ho na single pringle for now afta im break up with im babe, Kpop Idol, Bae Suzy for 2017 afta two years relationship.

As at now, im agency neva confam any relationship for am at all even afta rumours come say im and Suzy don reconcile.

Image copyright Instagram/@actorleeminho

Lee Min Ho don dey act for di past 17 years

Lee Min Ho don start to dey act for Korean dramas since 2003, and one of im first roles na wen im act Mackrel Run as poor high school student wia im bin like di principal daughter.

Under im belt now na series like Boys Over Flowers, Personal Taste, The Heirs, City Hunter, Faith, Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch among odas.

E also act feems wey include Bounty Hunters, Gagnam Blues among odas.

Lee Min Ho bin wan become footballer

Lee Min Ho na very big football fan wey like Cristiano Ronaldo well-well and bin wan play professionally.

However im dreams scata for 2006 afta im suffer car accident wia im bin break im leg and na im make am bury e football career.