Image example Na on Tuesday for Apple Worldwide Developers Conference dem make di announcement about iOS 14 release date

Apple don tok say dem move dia Mac laptop and desktop computers to dey use dia own ARM-based processors instead Intel own wy dem bin dey use before.

As e dey hot, dis na di latest tori from iOS - Operating system, wen ios 14 dey come out and wetin know about di Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Dis one mean say Macs go start to dey operate under di same type of chips wey iPhone and iPads dey carri work.

Image copyright APple Image example You wan know wen iOS 14 dey come out? - Dis tori na update of wetin you suppose know

Di move dey come even Intel don dey face serious wahala wit producing dem design wey make dem do public apology give computer makers recently.

Apple wahala na to do di di waka alias transition smoothly and to also convince third party developers say make dem update dia apps according to di new arrangement.

Dis na as Apple oga Tim Cook say e go fit reach two years before di full product line with Apple processor enta market.

Apple also announce di latest features heading to user iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches wey go happun di summer.

For di firm's first virtual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple show off iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watch OS 7, wey dem plan to release later dis year as free updates.

Last year's iOS 13 introduce changes wey centre around privacy and speed, plus Dark Mode, but e also pack bugs wey require series of updates to fix various issues.

Dis year Apple dey concentrate on customisation options to iOS 14.

Dis one mean say for di first time users go dey able to view all dia installed apps inside a list view wey dem call App Library, similar to di one wey dey available on most Android smartphones, wey dey automatically sort apps into large category folders or a searchable list. Users fit also hide apps from di rest of di home screens by hiding pages.