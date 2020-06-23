COVID-19: Lockdown rules go relax from 4 July - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson don announce

  • 23 June 2020
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson relax di lockdown for announcement on Tuesday Image copyright Getty Images
Image example UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson relax di lockdown for announcement on Tuesday

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers fit open from 4 July inside England, wen social distancing rules go dey easy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wey di lockdown announcement am on Tuesday, tok say make pipo remain 2m apart wia e dey possible but a "one metre plus" rule go dey introduced.

Two households in England fit also dey able to meet indoors and stay overnight - wit social distancing.

Di prime minister warn say all steps fit "reverse".

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori