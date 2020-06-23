Image copyright Getty Images Image example UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson relax di lockdown for announcement on Tuesday

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers fit open from 4 July inside England, wen social distancing rules go dey easy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wey di lockdown announcement am on Tuesday, tok say make pipo remain 2m apart wia e dey possible but a "one metre plus" rule go dey introduced.

Two households in England fit also dey able to meet indoors and stay overnight - wit social distancing.

Di prime minister warn say all steps fit "reverse".

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.