COVID-19: Lockdown rules go relax from 4 July - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson don announce
Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers fit open from 4 July inside England, wen social distancing rules go dey easy.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wey di lockdown announcement am on Tuesday, tok say make pipo remain 2m apart wia e dey possible but a "one metre plus" rule go dey introduced.
Two households in England fit also dey able to meet indoors and stay overnight - wit social distancing.
Di prime minister warn say all steps fit "reverse".
