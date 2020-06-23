Image example APC National Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon as tori begin fly upandan say police go see

Nigeria Police Force headquarters on Tuesday explain why dem do special deployment to APC National Secretariat Nigerian politician Abiola Ajimobi dey drag national chairmanship of di party wit Victor Giadom.

Police wey tanda for APC National Secretariat go dia for 'strict' maintenance of law and order, according to force headquarters.

Police tok tok pesin, Frank Mba for press statement say di deployment of di police to the National Secretariat of di All Progressive Congress na to prevent any kasala within and around the party secretariat.

Tori be say di Natiobal Working Committee of APC alias di exccos wey di work inside di secretariat of Nigeria ruling party neva fit reach agreement ontop who be di only national chiarmo wey suppose run tins for di party afta Adams Oshiomhole chop court suspension as di National Chairman of di party.

"Personnel of di Nigeria Police Force don waka go alias dey deployed to di National Secretariat of di All Progressive Congress, wey dey forBlantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

"Di deployment na prevention move by di Force to maintain peace and ensure say no breakdown of law and order happun for di Secretariat.

Oga Mba further yarn give say all members of APC and staff of di secretariat dey at liberty to conduct dia business.

Since 16 June, 2020 confusion burst as Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) change dia party national chairman three times inside less than 24 hours.

All dis one happun hours afta di party National Working Comming first appoint former Oyo State govnor Abiola Ajimobi to replace Adams Oshiomhole wey chop suspension from court case sake of im suspension.

Latest tori be say di APC National Working Committee (NWC) appoint Hilliard Etta to act on behalf of Abiola Ajimobi wey no dey disposed, but Victor Giadom say all dat one na for dia pocket.

As tins be so, di Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress get two acting national chairmen to run di party.

According to di party constitution, na only di national executive committee or di national convention of di party members fit to solve dia katakata wey dey dia di goment party apart.

Di APC dey face di risk of losing two states govnorship elections wey go happun for Edo and Ondo state if dem no solve di crisis.