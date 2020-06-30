Hachalu Hundessa: Death of popular Ethiopian protest singer cause big kasala

Wetin we call dis foto, Di 34-year-old songs dey torchlight di rights of im Oromo pipo

Demonstrations don break out for Ethiopia following the shooting dead of musician Hachalu Hundessa, wey popular because of im political songs.

Two pipo don die during protest for one town, doctors bin tell di BBC and di protesters bring down di statue of Emperor Haile Selassie papa.

Di 34-year-old wey im songs focus on di rights of di Oromo ethnic group for equality, bin don tok say im dey get death threats.

Di police say na unknown gunmen kill am on di evening of 29 June and say dem still dey torchlight di killing, wey happun just outside di capital, Addis Ababa.

Crowds of pipo comot to mourn di singer for Addis Ababa

Tori be say goment don shutdown internet and Police use tear gas to scatter di crowd.

'No be just entertainer'

By Bekele Atoma, BBC Afaan Oromo

Hachalu na pesin wey big pass to call am singer and entertainer.

Im na symbol for Ethiopia largest ethnic Oromo pipo wey don dey para say regime after regime for di kontri no dey treat dem well.

For one of im song: "No wait for help to come from outside, na dream wey no fit come true. Rise, make your horse ready and fight, na you dey close to di palace."

Dem jail Hachalu for 5 years sake of say im follow do protest when im be 17 years old. Even when many pipo escape, im decide to stay for di kontri to ginger di youths to do I-no-go-gree.