Donald Trump 'overdose' warning from Rolling Stones not to use dia songs, want BMI to pronounce stop witout permission

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di Rolling Stones don warn American presido Donald Trump say make e stop to dey use dia songs for im campaign rallies or dem go sie am wella.

Statement wey comot from di band lawyers say dem dey work wit di perfuming rights joinbodi, BMI to stop di use of dia music witout permission.

Di Trump campaign bin use di song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' for last week rally for Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dis na di same song wey Trump campaign bin use during di 2016 US election.

Dat time, di band tweet say, "Di Rolling Stones no support Donald Trump."

For di statement dem drop on Saturday, di group representatives for di group tok say dem dey take more steps to stop oga Trumo to dey use dia music for presidential campaigning on top say di "cease and desist" dem doon do before no work.

Tori be say di BMi don follow det warn di Trump campaign to stop to dey use dia music without permission say dem fit carr di campaing go court.

For April, di Rolling Stone, with dia leader 76 year old Sir Mick Jagger release dia first single in eight years wey dem call, Living In A Ghost Town.

No be only Rolling Stone dey vex for Trump campaign use of dem songs, earlier dis month, anoda rock start Tom petty family comot to give cease and desist letter to di campaign ova di use of im song I Won't Back Down for di Tulsa rally.

For statement wey dem post on Twitter, di family say di late artist "no go ever want make im song dey used for campaign of hate".

Tom Petty die for 2017 at di age if 66 of accidental drug overdose from painkiller.