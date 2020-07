July Independence Day celebration for Canada, United States, France and 19 oda nations - See di calendar dates

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/Getty

Independence Day celebration wey happun for July include Canada, United States, France and 19 oda nations.

According to International Holiday Calendar Independence Day celebration fit include different events and festivities depending on di particular kontri wey dey celebrate.

Many kontris celebrate Independence Day wit festive parades, firework displays and picnics.

Di history on Independence Day dey different for each kontri.

For example, di US used to consist of 13 colonies ruled by King George III of England. Afta years of unrest and threat of war, dem form one committee to write one official Declaration of Independence. US proclaimed 4 July as dia official Independence Day.

Since the early 1800's, Americans don dey celebrate dis as important holiday wit picnics, fireworks and barbeques.

July Independence Day celebration

Burundi - July 1

Canada - July 1

Rwanda - July 1

Somalia - July 1

United States of America - July 4

Venezuela - July 5

Malawi - July 6

Argentina - July 9

Bahamas - July 10

Mongolia - July 11

Sao Tome and Principe - July 12

France - July 14

Iraq - July 14

South Korea - July 17

Colombia - July 20

Belgium - July 21

Poland - July 22

Egypt - July 23

Ethiopia - July 23

Liberia - July 26

Maldive Islands - July 26