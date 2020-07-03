Ghislaine Maxwell wey be Jeffrey Epstein ex-girlfriend dey face charge for US

Ghislaine Maxwell, di British socialite wey be Jeffrey Epstein ex-girlfriend dey face charge of grooming underage girls for di late paedophile boy friend Epstein and also chop accuse say she dey lye about am.

She dey also face accuse of assisting Epstein dey abuse minors by helping to recruit and groom victims wey dem sabi say be underage.

After dem arrest her for New Hampshire, dem bring her to court and detain her, for transfer to New York.

Ms Maxwell, wey dey 58 years, don before now deny any involvement in or know Epstein alleged sexual misconduct.

Epstein die inside prison on 10 August as im bin dey await trial, without di chance of bail, ontop sex trafficking charges.

Dem bin arrest am last year inside New York sake of allegations na him dey arrange network of underage girls - some as young as 14 - for sex.Jeffrey Epstein death dey like suicide.

Goment lawyers wey dey press charges dey claim say between 1994 and 1997 Ms Maxwell epp Epstein groom girls as young as 14.

Di charges say she create cordial relationship with them - including by taking them shopping or to di movies - and go come later force dem to giving Epstein massages during which dem dey sexually abused.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York in 2005

"Maxwell bin play one important role to epp Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse," said na wetin Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for di southern district of New York tok.

Five of the six charges brought against her each carry a sentence of five years with the sixth - transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - punishable by up to 10 years in prison.