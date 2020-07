Lebanon domestic workers: Regina narrate her experience

Dem no support media player for your device

Lebanon domestic workers: Regina narrate her experience

Producer: Helen Oyibo

In search of green pastures, Regina pack up her shoe business afta tins become hard for her for Badagry, Lagos, South West Nigeria to go work for Lebanon.

But she say Wetin her eye see for Di house girl work her agent bin promise her for Lebanon na something she no ever bargain for.

Video: Gift Ufuoma