Mercy Chinwo Satisfied: Download Udeme, Kosi songs inside inside Mercy Chinwo new gospel album

Wia dis foto come from, SCREENSHOT/Mercy Chinwo "SATISFIED" Album Release Wetin we call dis foto, Mercy Chinwo Satisfied

Mercy Chinwo don release 'Satisfied' wey be her sophomore album.

Some of di songs inside her new album include: 'Udeme, Kosi, Onye, Na You Dey Reign,Tasted of Your Power and Baby Song'.

29 years old Nigerian gospel musician and award winning songwriter drop 'Satisfied' on Friday night for her record label Eezee Conceptz youtube page.

'Satisfied' get Igbo Gospel singer Chioma Jesus in "Onememma," and one special live performance of Mercy "Excess Love" with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise.

Mercy Chinwo wey also post di album release for her social media platform, post link wia pipo fit go listen to Satisfied album.

Ms Chinwo na im bin win Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012, and she don dey wit Eezee Conceptz record label since 2017.