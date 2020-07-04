Hushpuppi Arrested: How Nigeria Instragram celeb Raymond Abass AKA Hushpuppi or Hush appear for US court to face charges of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from cybercrime

Raymond Abass alias AKA Hushpuppi or Hush don appear for US court to face Charges of Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars from Cybercrime.

Di United States Department of Justice through di U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California confam on Friday say di Nigerian cyber-crime suspect bin appear for court for di first time for Chicago.

US Department of Justice say dem go transfer di 37-year-old Hushpuppi go Los Angeles to go face criminal charges for di coming weeks.

United Arab Emirates security agencies bin arrest Hushpuppi wey dey live for Dubai last month on top accuse say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago and na U.S. law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League club be im target.

Dem extradite earlier dis week go America for FBI special agents custody.

If dem find am guilty of di accuse, Abbas go face maximum prison sentence of nothing less than 20 years for federal prison.

Di arrest of Hushpuppi go epp Dubai police solve some cybercrimes mata but e don create problems for some Nigerians wey dey di kontri.