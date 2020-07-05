Kanye West president ambition comot for tweet wey say di American rapper dey run for United States Presidential Election 2020 - See facts about di billionaire wey real name na Kanye Omari West

Wia dis foto come from, PA Wetin we call dis foto, West released Ye, his eighth studio album, in June

Kanye West, di popular American rapper wey marry TV star Kim Kardashian, don enter news again tweet on 4th of July say him him go dey among pipo running for United States Presidential Election 2020 dis November..

Di announcement of Kanye dey surprising because im be wan run against Donald Trump wey he dey always claim to admire but e also no too shock pipo as e no be im first time to say e wan run for president.

Now all dat one change on USA Independence Day wen Kanye West tweet say im dey run for president 2020.

Dis na five tins wey you fit no know about di America rapper

1.Kanye West don dey eye di White house tey tey

Kanye West don tok before say im go run for di presidency for 2015. Findings inside di America Federal Election Commission (FEC) show say one candidate with name "Kanye Deez Nutz West" register under Green Party for 2015.

He also don tok before say na 2014 im go run. For 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, im bin say im don decide to run for president in 2020. But last November im change im mind date back, saying he would actually run in di 2024 contest.

2.West na billionaire

Kanye don wan enter billionaire list since. He even don accuse Forbe say dem no add am put for dia list sake of say im be black man but dis year, dem finally introduce di rapper to dia list.

Although Forbe and Bloomberg no fit agree on how much wey Kanye get for bellion even though dem both look at di same financial documents.

According to Forbes, Kanye worth $1.3 billion but even though Bloomberg look di document wey Kanye accountant give dem wey show say im worth $3.3 billion, Bloomberg no openly agree. However, Kanye dey insist say im get $3.3 billion.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di American rapper bin visit Trump Tower shortly after Mr Trump win election

3.Di American rapper own shoe brand Yeezy

Kanye get im own shoe brand wey im dey produce with Adidas since 2013. Na wey di rapper dey always call imsef fashion designer.

Yeezy dey produce sneakers and some pipo bim think say Yeezy be di most influential brand of sneakers for di world. Di brand dey also produce shirts, jackets, track pants, socks, women's shoes.

4.Kanye West want seven children

Di celebrity wey real name na Kanye Omari West don already born four children but di rapper tok for 2019 say he want seven children. He say di richest tins person fit get na to have plenty children.

Im wife too confam for anoda show say her husband true true want seven children.

5.Kanye West bin engage Alexis Phifer

Before Kanye tie di knot wit Kim, im first wan marry designer Alexis Phifer wey im dey date since 2002. Dem enageg for 18 month before di teeo could-have-been couple say dem no do again and scatter dia engagement.

For im tweet on Saturday, US Independence Day, Kanye West, age 43, no say if im go rununder one particular political party.

In any case, to contest di nomination from one major parties go be impossible at dis stage, as di election be only four months away.

For im to appear on di ballot as independent candidate, West go need gather some amount of signatures and register for states by particular deadline.