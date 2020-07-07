Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil president test positive to coronavirus - See di times im downplay di virus

President Bolsonaro has in the past said that he "won't be struck down by a little flu"

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro don test positive for coronavirus.

E take di test, im fourth one, on Monday afta e develop symptoms, including high temperature.

Mr Bolsonaro don repeatedly down play di risks wey di virus pose, say na just "a little flu" and say e no go dey seriously affected by am.

He bin also tell regional governors to ease lockdowns, wey e say dey hurt di economy, and on Monday, he water down regulations ontop face mask wearing.

Back in April, e say, even if e catch di virus, e no go "have to worry as I no go feel anything, at most e go be like little flu or little cold".

Wen he tok dat one, di number of Covid-19-related deaths still dey under 3,000 and di number of infections dey around 40,000.

But di numbers don skyrocket since den. As of Monday, di number of deaths dey over 65,000 and infections bin dey over 1.6m, second only to di United States.

Despite di rising numbers, President Bolsonaro argue say regional lockdowns dey get more damaging effect dan di virus itself, and accus di media say dem dey spread panic and paranoia.

Jair Bolsonaro on coronavirus

"From wetin I don see until now, oda kinds of flu wey don kill more pipo dan dat [coronavirus] one dey" (11 March)

"Today we get information, say because we get a more tropical climate [for Brazil] we don almost reach di end [of di pandemic], or e don already over (...) di virus no dey spread as fast for inside warm climates like our own" (18 March)

"Afta I done experience stabbing, one little flu no go bring me down" (20 March)

Bolsonaro don attend several public events without mask, even wen local rules say make im wear one.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo post photo on social media wey show imself with President Bolsonaro and odas dey attend Independence Day celebration for di US embassy for Brasilia.

None of those for di photo bin wear mask or observe social distancing.