Hushpuppi: Dubai Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed launch new cyber security index afta di of arrest Ramoni Igbalode

Wia dis foto come from, SCREENSHOT/DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE TWITTER VIDEO

Di Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum don launch cyber index to promote online safety standards for di city.

Dis dey come afta di "Fox hunt 2" operation wey di UAE police take use arrest popular Nigerian instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode Abbas AKA Hushpuppi and eleven oda pipo for internet mago-mago.

Dubai Cyber Index na initiative wey go support di efforts of Dubai goment entities to ensure di highest standards of cyber security.

Dis na di first initiative of im kind for di whole world, di Index go make Dubai become di city wit di safest cyberspace for di world.

Skip Twitter post, 1 We have launched the Dubai Cyber Index, the first of its kind in the world. The Index will reinforce the cybersecurity performance of various government entities across Dubai in the global race to cyber resilience. pic.twitter.com/AhCv39Ss1k — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 8, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter / @HamdanMohammed Wetin we call dis foto, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

Wetin di cyber security index go do?

One of di key objectives of di newly launched Index na to deal wit cyber crises and emergency scenarios.

E go ensure di security and safety of all communication networks and information systems for di kontri.

Di Index go create one strong foundation for free, safe and resilient online world for both individual users and even organisations.

E go create one central system wey go connect all di internet of Dubai.

Di index go set up advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies and Big Data analysis wey go detect any potential cyber threats.

Di index go dey monitor all di overall cyber security performance of goment entities.