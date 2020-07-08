KNUST SHS: Ghanaians bore after teachers allegedly abandon sick student to die sake of Covid-19 fear

Ghana Education Service (GES) direct headmistress of KNUST Senior High School to step aside

Wia dis foto come from, Graphic online

Ghana Education Service (GES) direct headmistress of KNUST Senior High School say make she step aside for investigations after de death of one final year business student.

"Step aside make Regional Director of Education, Ashanti take over administration of de school while Management of GES investigate circumstances wey lead to death of final year student" Cassandra Twum Ampofo GES PRO talk for press statement inside.

People make outraged for Ghana after KNUST SHS teachers allegedly abandon student leave student to die sake of Covid-19 fear.

De student who star dey complain of severe stomach pains, start dey vomit for de school campus around 3.00pm Tuesday.

So de students call parent of de boy who rush come de school, pick de boy go hospital but he no survive.

According to students despite calling de attention of teachers to de incident, dem no do anything for close to three hours until de boy en parent come take am go hospital.

De students out of anger today destroy some school property, including saloon car of de school headmistress.

Social media users dey inside shock after videos of de incident start dey go viral where you go see de boy dey scream in pain, but teachers dey do nothing.

For de video inside you go see as en schoolmates dey try comfort am while he dey scream in pain.

Ghanaians dey call for probe into de actions of de teachers and justice for de boy who dem leave to die sake of dem dey fear say he get Covid-19.

Dis be some of de social media reactions to de KNUST SHS incident.

People bore say sake of Covid-19 dem no give de students de sort of emergency care which go fit save en life.

Dis fact also dey feed into de argument wey some Ghanaians dey make say, asking final students to return to school amid dis pandemic be wrong move.

BBC Pidgin reach out to Ghana Education Service spokesperson for response om calls for investigation and punishment for de teachers but she no respond.