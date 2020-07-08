KNUST SHS: Ghanaians bore after teachers allegedly abandon sick student to die sake of Covid-19 fear

Wia dis foto come from, Graphic online

Ghana Education Service (GES) direct headmistress of KNUST Senior High School say make she step aside for investigations after de death of one final year business student.

"Step aside make Regional Director of Education, Ashanti take over administration of de school while Management of GES investigate circumstances wey lead to death of final year student" Cassandra Twum Ampofo GES PRO talk for press statement inside.

People make outraged for Ghana after KNUST SHS teachers allegedly abandon student leave student to die sake of Covid-19 fear.

De student who star dey complain of severe stomach pains, start dey vomit for de school campus around 3.00pm Tuesday.

Will the teachers at KNUST SHS still be at post? WTF is wrong with them 🤦🏻‍♂️

You were just standing there while you watch a student die.... Herh

Would you still have been there if he or she was your relative? I'm angry 😡 koraa going to look for Gob3 pic.twitter.com/Hz4GH8nXu1 — NO-TIME 💡🇬🇭 (@iamNotime) July 8, 2020

So de students call parent of de boy who rush come de school, pick de boy go hospital but he no survive.

According to students despite calling de attention of teachers to de incident, dem no do anything for close to three hours until de boy en parent come take am go hospital.

De students out of anger today destroy some school property, including saloon car of de school headmistress.

Social media users dey inside shock after videos of de incident start dey go viral where you go see de boy dey scream in pain, but teachers dey do nothing.

For de video inside you go see as en schoolmates dey try comfort am while he dey scream in pain.

Ghanaians dey call for probe into de actions of de teachers and justice for de boy who dem leave to die sake of dem dey fear say he get Covid-19.

Dis be some of de social media reactions to de KNUST SHS incident.

The KNUST SHS incident makes you realize that the government sent the teachers and students back to school with no plan on how to deal with any case.The teachers stood there doing nothing.This shows there's no standard procedure to follow by teachers in case of emergencies🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. — Young Daddy Lumba 💵💵😎 (@abranti3erdmann) July 8, 2020

This final year students going back to school bringing a lot of problems ..they should just lets the kids go home !!! Vacate all students now !! This is just sad ..KNUST SHS ..even students put their life as stake and look at the teachers ...sad! — Prof Immanuel Yaw (@immanuel_maze) July 8, 2020

So the headmistress & teachers of KNUST SHS looked on while a student died, after COVID-19 fears?



Meanwhile the school is not far from the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR), which tests samples, & the Tech Hospital, Emena Hospital pic.twitter.com/qa4Vkk8C63 — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) July 8, 2020

Look how the teachers watched on as a student lost his life at KNUST SHS. He died of an ulcer, apparently but no one helped him because they suspected it was covid 19 pic.twitter.com/h3HGEBolw4 — CFC Writing Living (@mr_whatizname) July 7, 2020

What happened at KNUST shs shouldn't be taken lightly. The headmistress and teachers must be held accountable. — Stifler (@Boyy_Stif) July 8, 2020

People bore say sake of Covid-19 dem no give de students de sort of emergency care which go fit save en life.

Dis fact also dey feed into de argument wey some Ghanaians dey make say, asking final students to return to school amid dis pandemic be wrong move.