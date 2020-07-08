International flight resumption: Countries wia airports don reopen and wey don begin receive visitors

On 7 July, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed torchlight Dubai International Airport to ensure say e dey ready to receive visitors, even as many kontries don dey ready to open up to tourists.

For di first time in four months, Tuesday mark di first day wey foreign visitors go fly enta di popular tourist location.

Hamdan bin Mohammed wey be di Crown Prince of Dubai inside tweet tok about how plans don dey in place to make sure di health of visitors and im kontri pipo dey kampe.

Dis dey come one day after Africa major economy Nigeria open domestic flights to operate on 8 July.

Like United Arab Emirates - wey Dubai dey inside - kontries wey dia economy depend on tourism don dey consider to open small-small for foreigners. Make we shine our eye on some of dem and wetin dem require.

European Union - 1 July

EU don open to visitors from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Egypt - 1 July

Passenger must carry "Public Health Card" and show immigration upon arrival. Dis card suppose get information about disease or health mata wey di passenger get currently.

Also, passengers must get insurance to cover medical expenses for Egypt.

Turkey - 1 July

Di culture and tourism minister bin announce dis for June say dem don prepare well. Although e be like say na only pipo from Germany dem dey expect for now.

Dubai (UAE) - 7 July

UAE expect passengers to bring negative Covid-19 test certificate from goment approved laboratory or must agree to take anoda test when dem land.

Bahamas - 7 July

UAE expect passengers to bring negative Covid-19 test certificate from goment approved laboratory or must agree to take anoda test when dem land. Dis no affect pikin under 2 years.

Dominican Republic - 2 July

Passenger must carry "Public Health Card" and show immigration upon arrival. Dis card suppose get information about disease or health mata wey di passenger get currently.

Jamaica - 15 June

Jamaica and many kontris for di Caribbean like Antigua, St. Lucia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands don agree for di month of June to open dia airport again for tourists.

UAE expect passengers to bring negative Covid-19 test certificate from goment approved laboratory or must agree to take anoda test when dem land - even if di passengers just dey follow Jamaica go anoda kontri.

Haiti - 30 June

Passenger must carry "Public Health Card" and show immigration upon arrival. Dis card suppose get information about disease or health mata wey di passenger get currently.

Most of di informate na from International Air Transport Association IATA website.