Jeff Bezos: Net worth of Amazon.com CEO and founder of di E-commerce company dey make pipo tok about di American business magnate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jeff Bezos net worth as CEO of Amazon don reach $171bn (£137bn) as di American business magnate make tens of billions during di Covid-19 pandemic.

One study wey one content and comparison site, Comparisun, wey dey help organisations compare different business products do, say Bezos wey be di founder of di E-commerce company fit become di world first trillionaire as early as 2026.

"Despite say im don lose like $38 billion as part of wetin im take settle for im recent divorce, Bezos na still by far di world richest pesin and im net worth don grow by 34 per cent on average over di last five years and im fit become di world first trillionaire as early as 2026 wen e go clock 62." Comparisun tok.

Dis report don cause debate for social media as pipo dey react to di tori.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Why do regular (not millionaire) folks keep defending people like Jeff Bezos? They are living a completely different world to you BECAUSE they are profiting off a system to keep you poor and them rich.

I just don't...get it. Your mindset is what helps them avoid fair taxation... — Key (@KeyFeathers) May 15, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Being a trillionaire is not ethical in any way ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨nobody needs such a disgustingly huge sum of money ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ especially when your money comes from the exploitation of your workers who barely make a livable wage ✨✨✨ — kendra (@kendraaaleighh) May 15, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Who be Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos na di founder and CEO of e-commerce company Amazon, im be di owner of di Washington Post company and founder of di space exploration company Blue Origin.

Im successful business dem don make am one of di richest pipo for di world, with $145 billion dollars as im net worth as at 2020.

Dem born am for New Mexico for 1964, Bezos early love of computers make am study computer science and electrical engineering for Princeton University.

Afta im graduate for 1986, Jeff work for Wall Street, and for 1990 im became di youngest senior vice president for di investment firm D.E. Shaw.

Four years later, Bezos resign from im job to open Amazon.com, one online bookstore from im garage. Im parent give am $300,000 to invest for di company.

Bezos bin warn pipo wey invest for di business say 70% chance dey say di business fit fail.

Jeff Bezos bin found Amazon for 1994

For 1998, di site expand to offer music, videos, and other consumer goods, and for 2002, Bezos launch Amazon Web Services, wey dey compile data from weather channels and website traffic.

From Washington post to Whole Foods, Bezoz get plenti company under im Amazon group of companies.

After more than 25 years of marriage, for 2019, Jeff and im Ex-wife, MacKenzie divorce. Di tori scata internet afta dem cut Jeff stake for Amazon from 16 to 12% as part of di divorce settlement.

Jeff and MacKenzie get four pikin together: three sons and one daughter wey dem adopt from China.

How coronavirus dey increase Jeff moni?

According to di Billionaire Bonanza report, between March 18 and April 10 2020, di billionaire wealth for America increase by 9.5%. During di same period, wey over 22 million Americans file for unemployment.

Di Amazon CEO and entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos, don grow im fortune by $24bn and dis na 20% increase within four months.

Bezos get 11% stake for di company.

Di increase in demand of pipo wey dey do online shopping ontop Amazon sake of coronavirus lockdown make im shares to go up.

For di report from Comparisun, dem also suggest say afta Jeff Besoz, pipo like Facebook owner, mark Zuckerberg still fit join di trillionaire's club very soon.