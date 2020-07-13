Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years don get green light to happun

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di first federal execution for di United States for more than 17 years go happun for Indiana on Monday afta one ruling by one appeal court.

Daniel Lewis Lee and im partner-in-crime collect conviction say dem kill three pipo from di same family for 1996.

Some of di victims relatives bin no gree with plan to execute am and even try go court to delay am, because dem no want catch coronavirus if dem attend di execution.

Earlene Peterson, 81, wey her daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law die for di hand of Lee, say she instead want make dem give Lee life sentence - di same one wey im partner-in-crime collect.

"Yes, Daniel Lee damage my life, but I no believe say if e die e go change wetin don happun to me," Madam Peterson bin tok for video statement last year.

But dis new ruling mean say Lee go die by lethal injection, afta di appeal court overturn di decision by one lower court to march brake ontop di Lee execution.

Who be Daniel Lewis Lee?

Dem born am 31 January, 1973 for Yukon, Oklahoma, United States

From court documents, im legal name na Daniel Lewis Graham

Im bin declare imsef as white supremacist (those wey believe say white pipo better pass pipo from oda race)

Wetin happun to di victims

Di Muellers na family wey dey live for Arkansas and William Frederick Mueller (di man) work na to sell guns.

Lee and im partner Chevie O'Brien Kehoe bin go di house of Mueller family to thief guns from dem.