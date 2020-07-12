Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, top India actor and im son test positive for Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bachchan don be star for 50 years

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India ogbonge film actors, don test positive for Covid-19, according to wetin im tell millions of im T witter followers.

"I don test positive for Covid-19, I don go hospital, hospital inform go authorities, family and staff don do di tests, na di results dem dey wait for so."

Im son, Abhishek wey be 44 years old, later tweet say im don also test positive.

Wetin we call dis foto, Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh and Abhishek don go Nanavati Hospital inside Mumbai, and im son tok say both of dem get mild symptoms.

Amitabh dey stable with mild symptoms and im currently dey di isolation unit of di hospital, news agency ANI report, dem quote one public relations officer for di hospital.

E advise pipo wey don bin dey close to am for di past 10 days to go do test. Di test result for di rest of Bachchan family - actors Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya - don come out negative, local media report.

Dis news don lead to plenti social media support for di papa and pikin. Among those wey pay dia respects na actress Sonam K Ahuja and former India cricket player Irfan Pathan.

"Dear Amitabh ji, I join di whole Nation to wish you quick recovery! After all, you na di idol of millions inside dis kontri, you be ogbonge superstar! We all go take good care of you. Best wishes for speedy recovery!" Dis na wetin Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan tok.

Who be Amitabh Bachchan

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Bachchan hdon win multiple awards since im rise to di top for 1970s

Amitabh Bachchan wey be 77 years old, don involve for 200 films since e become ogbonge star 50 years ago.

Bachchan Snr don enjoy ogbonge roles for hit movies like Zanjeer and Sholay. Since im become popular for 1970s. E also don win plenti accolades including four National Film Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards. France don also give am dia highest civilian award, di Legion of Honour, for im contribution to cinema.

Outside acting, Bachchan Snr don do small move for politics and dem elect am as member of India parliament for 1984 under di request of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. But e resign three years later.

E be also businessman, e set up di Amitabh Bachchan Corporation for 1995 for event management and di production of films. After di business fail, e move on to host TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati - based on di UK game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Im latest film na di comedy Gulabo Sitabo, wey dem release for Amazon.

Recently oga Bachchan don try help di goment spread di message to fight against coronavirus.