Kamala Harris: Who is the new vice president-elect of the US?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US Senator Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris don make history as di first female vice president-elect of America.

Senator Kamala Harris na di first black woman for major US political party to get presidential ticket, but pipo also dey wonder weda she true-true be black woman or not.

Dis na wetin you suppose know about Oga Biden vice president.

Wia dis foto come from, Kamala Harris Wetin we call dis foto, Kamala as child with her mother and younger sister Maya

Who she be?

"Di pronunciation of my name na comma-la," dat na wetin Kamala Harris write for her 2018 autobiography wey dem dey call, Di Truths We Hold.

"E mean "lotus flower," wey be symbol of Indian culture. Lotus dey grow under water, im flower dey rise on top of water while im root dey plant kakaraka for di bottom of di river."

Dem born di Democrat for Oakland, California to two immigrant parents: one Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father.

She go on to attend Howard University, one of di kontri preeminent historically black colleges and universities. She don describe her time there as among di most formative experiences of her life.

Ms Harris say she don always dey comfortable wit her identity and simply describes herself as "an American".

For 2019, she tell di Washington Post say politicians no get to fit into certain positions sake of dia colour or background. "My point be say: I I be who I be. I dey good wit am. You go need to figure am out, but I dey fine with am," she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, The Mercury News via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Harris begin her career for Alameda County District Attorney's Office for Oakland, California

Kamala Harris parents

After her parents divorce, Ms Harris na her Hindu single mother na im mainly raise her.

Her mama na cancer researcher and civil rights activist.

She grow up attached to her Indian heritage, dey join her mother on visits to India, but Ms Harris don tok say her mother adopt Oakland black culture, involving her two daughters - Kamala and her younger sister Maya - inside di culture.

"My mother understand wella say she she dey raise two black daughters," she write for her autobiography The Truths We Hold.

"She know say her adopted homeland go help Maya and me as black girls and she bin dey determined to make sure say we grow into confident, proud black women."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kamala Harris

Wetin be her record?

Afta four years for Howard, Madam Harris move on to earn her law degree for di University of California, Hastings, and begin her career for di Alameda County District Attorney Office.

She likes later come become di district attorney - di top prosecutor - for San Francisco in 2003, before Dem elect her as di first woman and di first African American to serve as California attorney general, di top lawyer and law enforcement official in America most populous state.

During her nearly two terms in office as attorney general, Madam Harris gain beta recognition as one of di Democratic party rising stars, she use dis moment to pusg her election as California junior US senator in 2017.

She tier rubber her candidacy for president to plenti crowd of more than 20,000 inside Oakland for di beginning of last year.

But di senator fail to Tok about her clear plan for her campaign, and no give clear answers to questions for key policy areas like healthcare.