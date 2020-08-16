Robert Trump: US President younger brother die for hospital

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Robert Trump, as we see am here afta im brother win election for 2016, bin dey manage oga Donald property business

US President Donald Trump don pay tribute to im "best friend" and youngest brother afta im die at age 71.

"Na wit heavy heart I share say my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully pass away tonight," E tok for statement on Saturday.

Di president don visit im brother for New York hospital di day before im die, wey e tell tori pipo: "Im dey get hard time."

E no dey clear wetin cause Robert Trump death.

Some tori pipo for America bin don report say im don sick tey tey.

"Im no just be my brother, im na my best friend," Donald Trump statement also tok. "Im memory go live on inside my heart forever."

Wia dis foto come from, Trump Campaign Wetin we call dis foto, One foto di Trump family, from left to right: Robert, Elizabeth, Fred, Donald and Maryanne

President Trump son Eric describe im uncle say na "ogbonge man - strong, kind and loyal pass anytin".

"Our entire family go miss am well-well," e write put for Twitter.

About Robert Trump

Robert na di youngest of Fred and Mary Anne Trump five pikin, and dem born am two years afta im brother Donald.

Di one wey old pass among di children, Fred Jr, die for 1981.

Robert spend most part of im career wit di family real-estate company, wia im rise to position of top oga. Unlike im brother, tori be say im no like publicity and e live as semi-retired man for New York state.

Recently, e go court to try stop di release of im niece Mary Trump tell-all book about di president, but im no succeed.

'How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man' comot on 14 July and within 1 week sell pass one million copies.