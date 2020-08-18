Joe Biden wife: Jill Biden, na di next FLOTUS - See wetin you need to know about her

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

United States of America dey prepare for election on 3 November 2020.

Jill Biden, na wife of di Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Di 2020 US presidential election contest happun between di present Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As Biden don win, e go mean say im wife Jill go become di next American first lady.

But who be Madam Jill Biden di possible next FLOTUS - first lady of di United States?

Wia dis foto come from, NurPhoto

Jill na Joe second wife

Dem born Jill Biden on June 3, 1951, for Willow Groove, Pennsylvania.

Jill Biden marry two time for her life. She get three children, two na from oga Joe late wife while di third one na she born am.

She marry her her first husband Bill Stevenson wey be former college footballer for February 1970.

Jill and her first husband separate for 1974, come divorce for 1975.

Inside di same 1975 she meet Senator Joe Biden and dem marry for on June 17, 1977.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

She be teacher

Madam Jill na professional teacher. She get PhD for education from di University of Delaware for 2007.

She dey married to Joe Biden, di number 47 vice president of di United State between 2009 and 2017 and serve as second lady of di United State during dat period.

Her main di main message for dis campaign na di need to lift up teachers.

She bin take leave from teaching dis year to follow her husband do campaign.

Jill write children story book for Joe

Madam Biden bin write children story book about her husband Joe wey she call Joey. She publish am for June 2020.