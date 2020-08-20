Monday public holiday: Islamic new year and Hijri 1443 calendar - Key tins to sabi about di 12 months for Islam

20 August 2020 New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, London Central Mosque

Some states for Nigeria - most of dem for di north - go get public holiday on Monday 9 August to use mark di start of Islamic new year.Di goments of Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi and Kogi don already make di announcement although all oda states for Nigeria wey get plenty Muslims go make dia plans.But how di Islamic new year take different to di one most of us sabi? Well one of am na say e no dey start di same time and di number dey different.Dis new year for di Muslims across di world na wetin dem call Hijri 1443. Meanwhile Greogorian calendar say we dey for 2021.Some states - maybe because of wen dem dey sight moon for dia location - go celebrate di new year on Tuesday instead, like Oyo State for di southern part of di kontri.

Wetin be di Islamic New Year?

Di 12 months wey Islam dey use no begin during di time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) e bin start 150 years before dem born am.

Na Arabic months wey dey in use and Islam adopt am after di prophet migrate from Mecca to Medina for Saudi Arabia, dat is why dis new islamic year dey read 1442 A.H (AH mean after migration of di prophet 1442 years ago).

Since na moon islam dey use none of di months get exact days unlike di gregorian calendar wey dey use sun. So most times 11 days different dey always dey between di two calendars as di islamic year is shorter.

Dis na each islamic month and im meaning, dem dey pronounce dem as di spelling:

Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims wey dey pray

1 Muharram- Dis month for Arabic mean 'Forbidden' because na month wey Arabs even before Islam dey abstain from fighting, killing and every aggression. Na di first month for Islam.

2 Safar- Dis na di second month and e mean 'void' because na month wey Arabs before Islam dey go on different kinds of raids to oda towns.

3 Rabi-Al Awwal- Dis na di third month for Islam and e mean first spring because di name appear for beginning of spring.

4 Rabi-Al Akhir- Dis one dey mean last spring unlike di previous month wey mean first spring. Some pipo dey also call di month Rabi Al Thani just like to say end of spring time wey dem name di month.

5 Jumada- Al Ula- Dis month's name come about to mark when di land become parched or dry. Some pipo tok say na because of di summer heat dem name di month dis way.

6 Jumada Al Akhirah- Dis month na opposite of di previous one in meaning, for di former one na when di land dry but dis month get im name after dat time end and no more dry land.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Millions of Muslims dey gada for holy sites for Saudi Arabia evry year.

7 Rajab- Dis dey mean 'respect' na one of di months wey Arabs dey give up dia swords, arrows and bows as dem no dey fight for dis month.

8 Sha'aban- Dem name di 8th month dis way because na month wey Arabs dey disperse seeking water and grass.

9 Ramadan- Dis na di most popular month wey even non Muslims sabi because na im Muslims dey fast and im meaning na 'burning' because of di hot season in desert of Arabia those days.

10 Shawwal- Dis month get im name due to di strong relationship between Arabs and camels. Na time of di year wey camels dey appear thinner and short of milk hence di name.

11 Dhul Qiddah- Dis month mean 'month of truce' na month wey Arabs dey enter truces and stop fighting.