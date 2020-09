Cameroon Zelefet killing: Yaoundé court go sentence sojas for BBC Africa Eye '2018 Anatomy of a killing' weh army find guilty

Afta military court postpone de last hearing because two assessors no bin dey, na today de soldiers weh deh accuse say kill woman and pikin dem for Far North Cameroon go appear again for hear dia sentence. Military court go sentence de five soldiers, Fabassou Etienne, Bitouala Ciriaque, Tchanga Chiengang Jean B, Donassou Gorvo Barnabas, Ntienche Feuroli Ghislain Landry, afta almost one year hearing weh goment arrest and detain dem. But, when viral video komot for 2018, Cameroon goment bin deny say no bi Cameroon soldiers kill and say de killing na for Mali.

BBC Africa Eye use technology for 'Anatomy of a Killing' show de date wen de killing happen, de guns weh deh soldiers use, march dia pictures wit dia names. Na den Cameroon arrest deh seven soldiers weh court charge dem of assassination, participation for assassination and violate instructions. If de assessors show up for court today, de soldiers go know dia jail term.

De sentence dey come afta military court pronounce five out of seven soldiers guilty, and free two for 17 August.

Godwe Mana Didier, Manasse Djakobei Johnathan regain freedom because deh just do follow - follow, di watch as odas bin di kill, Barrister Sylvestre Mben bin tell BBC News Pidgin.

How tori for Cameroon army killing start

2018:

Viral video weh e komot for social media how soldiers waka wit woman and pikin dem weh deh call for French BH- Boko Haram, reach for some place shoot dem.

July 2018:

But goment first say no bi Cameroon army, say deh killing sef na for Mali.

September 2018:

BBC Africa Eye use high tech for documentary "Anatomy of a killing' trace de killing.

Inside de documentary, deh show wuasi de kan guns weh soldiers use komot, deh confirm say na uniform weh Cameroon soldiers di use, who de soldiers bi and how deh shoot de woman and pikin dem plenti taims.

De woman and pikin dia crime as deh di tok inside video for French na say deh bi BH-Boko Haram.

De investigate show say soldiers shoot de woman and pikin dem for 2015.

August 2019:

Cameroon goment den start trial seven soldiers, Fabassou Etienne, Bitouala Ciriaque Hilaire, Godwe Mana Didier, Manasse Djakobei Johnathan, Tchanga Chiengang Jean B, Donassou Gorvo Barnabas, Ntienche Feuroli Ghislain Landry.

December 2019

Case komot for open court, kontri pipo no bi fit enta hear de case laik before

August 2020

Military court free two of de seven soldiers say deh no get hand for de killing