Beirut fire: Massive fire in Lebanon Beirut port area dey burn again afta 4 August explosion inside di Lebanese capital

Massive fire explosion dey happun now inside Lebanon Beirut port area.

No immediate informate dey available ontop wetin cause Thursday fire inside Beirut wey dey huppun just a little more than a month since port explosion tear apart di Lebanese capital on 4 August.

Tori be say dis fire start around 11 O'clock GMT for one area wia dem dey store oil and tyres.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

One eyewitness tell local tori say at di time of di fire outbreak, pipo bin dey do work to remove goods wey dem store inside damaged warehouses and reconstruction work bin dey also happun to repair di damage from di 4 August explosion.

Red Cross for Beirut say so far no deaths or injuries report dey, but some pipo dey suffer shortness of breath, local media dey report.

Head of Lebanon Red Cross, George Kettaneh say no fear of explosion dey as a result of di fire.

Even though say dem get assurances say di situation dey under control, some pipo wey dey live for Beirut wey still dey traumatised by last month explosion, drive out of di city wen di fire break out.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters bin show for di port to try to quench di fire

As e dey for di case wit di August disaster, firefighters arrive di scene without being any informate of exactly wetin cause do fire -though "we bin no go in blind," Lieutenant Michel Murr, wey dey oversee di firefighting efforts inside Beirut, tell Al Jazeera.

Di fire dey happun for di same place wia at least 190 die last month for fire explosion inside Lebanon Beirut port area.

Hundreds of thousands of pipo still dey affected by dat singular fire explosion and dem still dey search for any sign of life for di area but Thursday explosion fit quench di hopes of seeing any more survivor.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Huge fire burning at port in Beirut, Lebanon, at scene of last month's massive explosion which killed nearly 200 peoplehttps://t.co/NwOfLvR0oP pic.twitter.com/zC2uUNGyER — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Na just six weeks don waka pass since di deadly fertilizer explosion tear down di Lebanese capital Beirut, killing 190 pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Red Cross for Beirut say so far no deaths or injuries report dey, but some pipo dey suffer shortness of breath.

Na at least 190 people na im di 4 August explosion kill and more than 6000 pipo wound wen 2,750 tonnes of siezed ammonium nitrate wey dem bin store inside one port warehouse for almost seven years explode.

