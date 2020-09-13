Big Brother Naija Erica Ngozi Nlewedim first IG Live afta she disqualify from BBNaija Season 5 lockdown

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim

Big Brother Naija Erica, di housemate wey disqualify from Season 5 of BBNaija lockdown show, host her first Instagram Live wit friends and friends on Saturday night.

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (her full name) suddenly start di IG live at about 9:33pm on Saturday 12 September, 2020 wey become her first social media appearance since her exit from di show.

"Look out for me okay, I get things to do" Erica tell her fans wey dey watch di IG live wey hauppun barely a week afta afta Biggie knack her out of di TV reality series.

"Right now I dey take some time to focus on my career, Wen I am ready I go come out wit a bang"

During di IG live wey last for 10 minutes Erica tell tell one of her fans say she dey so surprised about di way pipo dey contribute for her go fund me and say she dey focus on the love.

As at wen she do dis IG Live, over 323 fans don raise over ($30,540) 11,635,740.00 Nigerian Naira for di 26-year-old former housemate Erica Nlewedim way chop disqualify on di 48th day of di lockdown edition.

For her first interview wit organizers of BBNaija a afta dem disqualify her, Erica say she feel relieve and happy to dey outside.

"I dey happy to see my loved ones and my supporters, I really need dis, so I dey happy to dey outside di house.

Click here to watch Big Brother Naija Erica Ngozi Nlewedim first IG Live afta she disqualify from BBNaija Season 5 lockdown.

Big Brother disqualify Erica on Sunday 6 September afta she collect her third strike for her behaviour on Saturday night.