Daddy Freeze and Oyedepo: OAP Ifedayo Olarinde beg Nigerian preacher Bishop David Oyedepo afta viral video wey shake table
Daddy Freeze, Nigeria radio broadcaster wey sabi shake table, don openly beg alias apologise to David Oyedepo, di founding Bishop of Living Faith Church, sake of di 'ínsult' wey im give di ogbonge pastor.
Inside one short video ontop im social media page on Saturday night, Daddy Freeze wey real name na Ifedayo Olarinde, say im dey sorry for insulting Oyedepo about two years ago.
Di radio on-air personality also yarn say im no get intention to dishonour and disrespect di 'man of God'.
"My attention don catch one video I release about two years, seven months ago while addressing some important issues wey bin happun back then," Daddy Freeze tok.
"I apologise for di way I take deliver di message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo inside dat video as I bin no plan in any way to dishonour, disrespect or disregard di pesin of di bishop."
"Di way pipo dey look my intention wey no be wetin I mean, dey regretted. My methods of addressing issues wey concern how Christians worship dia God alias doctrine don long since change to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach."
I’m passionately committed to the aphorism of the Free Nation In Christ, but I believe a lot more can be achieved through love. ~FRZ— Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) September 12, 2020
Background of Daddy Freeze and Oyedepo mata:
Daddy Freeze, di popular Nigerian broadcaster wey real name na Ifedayo Olarinde get old habit to always attack popular gospel preachers AKA 'men of God' for di west African kontri.
On Monday September 7, Freeze enta news again afta popular Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries for Port Harcourt, Nigeria, swear for am. Pastor Ibiyeomie say im no fit dey alive and Freeze go dey insult im 'papa', Pastor David Oyedepo.
Bishop of Living faith Church Worldwide wey pipo sabi as "Winners chapel", David Oyedepo also follow for big big pastors wey Freeze don face.
For September 2020, Bishop Oyedepo post for im verified Instagram page say di only way for marriage to dey fruitful na "total submission from di wife".
Freeze counter am say submission na both ways, no be only for woman. Im add say wetin Bishop Oyedepo describe as submission sound like slavery to am.
Who be 'Daddy Freeze'?
Di 44-year-old ogbonge broadcaster na pikin to Nigerian papa and Romanian mama.
Im bin grow up for Ibadan, Oyo state for southwest of di kontri wia im also go school for University of Ibadan.
For 1996, Freeze start im radio broadcasting career for Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan before im come move to Cool FM for 2001.
As e be so, pipo for social media don begin hala for Pastor Ibiyeomie sake of di kain harsh word wey im use curse Freeze.