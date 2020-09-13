"Naomi Osaka defeat Victoria Azarenka" to win 2020 US Open Tennis grand slam - Check out fotos as Osaka lift di trophy

"Naomi Osaka defeat Victoria Azarenka"

Wia dis foto come from, Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, to win her second US Open, and di third grand slam of her young career.

"I just want to be di type of pesin wey im think say I gobe. He think say I go be great, so hopefully, I go be great in di future."

Naomi Osaka tok on Kobe Bryant belief in her as she address tori pipo early morning on Sunday as she lift di US Open trophy afta defeat Victoria Azarenka for di finals.

Wia dis foto come from, Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Osaka say she wear dis jersey everi day afta her matches. "I truly think say e gave me strength. Always" she add.

Wia dis foto come from, US Open/Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Moments afta "Naomi Osaka defeat Victoria Azarenka"

Wia dis foto come from, Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Naomi Osaka on di US Open finals just be di match start on Saturday