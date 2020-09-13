"Naomi Osaka defeat Victoria Azarenka" to win 2020 US Open Tennis grand slam - Check out fotos as Osaka lift di trophy
Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, to win her second US Open, and di third grand slam of her young career.
"I just want to be di type of pesin wey im think say I gobe. He think say I go be great, so hopefully, I go be great in di future."
Naomi Osaka tok on Kobe Bryant belief in her as she address tori pipo early morning on Sunday as she lift di US Open trophy afta defeat Victoria Azarenka for di finals.
"I just want to be the type of person that he thought I was going to be. He thought I was going to be great, so hopefully, I will be great in the future."@naomiosaka on Kobe Bryant's belief in her 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/g0T9DwY9Ve— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2020
