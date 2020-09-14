Warren Harding: Why di Grandson of di ex-US president want make dem dig up im grave 79 years afta im die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Grandson of former America President Warren G Harding don go court to ask for go ahead to dig up wetin remain for di grave of di former presido to confam if dem relate.

James Blaesing tell court say im wan dey very sure of im root wit scientific proof and ties wit di family. Dis dey come 79 years afta di presido die.

But other members of Harding family don reject di request wey Blaesing file for May.

Dey say dem don accept di DNA evidence say oga Blaesing mama, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, na di daughter of Harding and Nan Britton.

Harding, di 29th president of America, bin get secret lovey-lovey affair wit Britton wen e be president between 1921 and 1923.

Na afta e die sake of heart attack for 1923 wen e still dey office na im pipo come sabi about dia affair.

Britton bin expose dia relationship for 1927 inside book, Di President Daughter, but she no do DNA to confam if Harding be her papa. Harding no get any oda pikin.

For 2015, one genetic test confam say Oga Blaesing DNA match wit two pipo wey come from Harding family. AncestryDNA also announce say true-true Blaesing de related to Harding.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wit all dis evidence, why James Bleasing still wan dig up di grave of di old papa?

To celebrate di 100 year anniversary of Harding 1920 election as Presido, Harding supporters dey plan to mark di occasion wit new presidential centre for Marion, di Ohio city near where dem born am for 1865.

Dem also wan do build museum and do some oda things but oga Blaesing say dem no carry him or im mama along for any of dis plans.

He say dem no give dem di recognition dey deserve for di new museum.

"I do di test for 2015 and we show di whole world. Na 2020 we dey now and nobody don ask me anything," he tok.

Oga Blaesing say dem must join "im story, im mama story and im grandmother story for anything dem go put for di halls and museums for di town".

He say im hope say if im provide anoda DNA evidence e go prove im blood relation to Harding.

Dem no support media player for your device

Some other members of di family don challenge Oga Blaesing lawsuit to dig up Harding grave.

Some of dis family for court say nothing oga Blaesing, public recognition and acceptance by family members, descendants, historians and biographers fit do go dey enough for am.

Ohio History Connection, wey dey manage Harding home and memorial, tell Associated Press news agency say dem no get anything to tok for di family wahala.

Dem tell court to reason some things before dem scata di Harding Memorial sealed sarcophagus.

Di non-profit organisation say dem accept di 2015 DNA results "as fact" and dem dey plan to include one section of di new museum for Britton and her daughter.