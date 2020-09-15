Akuapem Poloo sex tape: Ghana 'Cardi B' & actress "Akuapem Poloo" reveal next move against friend who leak her naked video

Wia dis foto come from, akuapem_poloo/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo say she no go press criminal charges against de friend who secretly film and leak en naked video online.

On Monday, video of one woman start dey circulate amidst claims say she get sex video of Auapen Poloo who dey engage in all types of sex positions.

De claims create serious buzz on social media, as users dey wonder what exactly dey de video inside.

But actual video wey leak be no show any sex acts, she no involve herself in any sex acts, except say she dey sleep naked on bed.

BBC Pidgin Favour Nunoo reach out to Akuapem Poloo on what happen and whether she go press charges against her friend, she reveal say "de harm already happen, if I follow any criminal procedures e go stress me."

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/YouTube

"When my son issue come e no easy for me, so I no go lie work with de Police. Wherever dis video catch, e catch there already" she add.

Akuapem Poloo explain say sometime last year she dey do Tiktok plus one of her friends who visit am for house, wey she say she dey go bath.

But someone call her for business wey en female friend say she go take de lead in de bathroom.

So as de friend enter de bathroom wey she Poloo dey on de bed naked dey receive de call, wey de friend secretly video am.

She explain say dis incident happen sometime last year November for en old residence.

Few weeks ago, de Ghanaian actress declare publicly after en encounter with Police over en child nude post and meeting with Sarkodie reveal say she no go do negative things again just to trend.

Social media users for Ghana react differently to de news, as some discourage people from tarnishing de actress en image.

Leak oooo leak !!

Akuapem poloo's sex tape 😳😳😂

Anal nyinaaa WO mu oo

Eii — Nungua Take Away (@_takeaway__) September 13, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Akuapem Poloo’s video wasn’t a sex tape but a close female friend shoot and leak it after misunderstanding 😫 Beware of friends and close people #boatengameyaw1news #boatengameyaw1tv #akuapempoloo — BoatengAmeyaw1News #Yhaw2020 (@BoatengAmeyaw1) September 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Useless woman. are you also not doing this for hype. This Sex tape of Akuapem Poloo will also pass pic.twitter.com/Te9qg5V7G6 — Spintex StoneGad 🇬🇭 (@IkeDeModel) September 14, 2020