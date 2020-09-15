Cardi B file for divorce from Offset: Wetin we know about di separation of di American rapper from her husband

American rapper Cardi B don file for divorce from her husband of three years Offset according to reports.

According to tori, Cardi B file for divorce from Offset on Tuesday (Sept. 15), according to di Fulton County Magistrate for Georgia.

Dis tori dey come just five days before dia third anniversary. Cardi B, wey her real name na Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, marry di Migos singer Offset, wey e real name na Kiari Cepheus, inside one secret ceremony for September 2017.

Dis no be di first time wey tori about di separation of di two go come out.

For 2018, Cardi B post ontop Instagram say dem two no longer dey together. But dem later make up.

Offset and Cardi B get one daughter togeda, Kulture.

Wetin we sabi about di divorce

According to tori pipo Billboard, di file document for di divorce of "Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar vs. Kiari Kendrell Cephus." show say Cardi dey ask di court to give her di primary legal and physical custody of dia child. Court go hear di mata on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

According to Fulton County court documents. Di two secretly marry before di rapper propose to her onstage for di Power 99's Powerhouse concert for Philadelphia for October.

How fans react

Since di tori of di divorce break, fans of di singers dem around di world don dey come out to tok wetin dem feel about di mata.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Cardi is showing us that there is nothing wrong with giving the man you love another chance, but there is a limit to her loyalty and love and she will bounce. — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) September 15, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1