Kanayo O. Kanayo: Anayo Modestus Onyekwere become lawyer at 58 afta years of Nollywood career
Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo turn professional lawyer at age 58 afta many years of im acting career.
K O K become Nigeria 'latest lawyer' on 15 September, 2020 wen im call am to di Nigerian Bar as Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).
Di 58-year-old actor bin announce am for social media wit fine foto of am wia im wear wig and gown for lawyers.
Who be Kanayo O. Kanayo?
Many pipo dey always surprise to find out say im real name na Anayo Modestus Onyekwere.
Di Imo state-born actor bin act for di ogbonge 1992 feem 'Living in Bondage' and im don act for over 100 feems since den.
One of im most recent feem na 'Up North' wia im feature wit singer Banky W and actress Adesuwa Etomi. Im also act for di continuation of di blockbuster feem 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free".
Kanayo say e don tey wen im don dey dream to become lawyer, na so di actor shock evribodi for 2015 wen im enrol for University of Abuja to study Law.
Im bin graduate for 2018, im come go di Nigerian Law School for Abuja.