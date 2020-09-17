iOS14: Three Important Apple "iOS14 and iPadOS14 new updates" to sabi & how to get am

Wia dis foto come from, Apple

Apple don introduce two new software updates for dia iPhone and iPad devices wey be di iPadOS 14 and iOS14 and e dey carri plenti new updates follow bodi.

Some of di improvement include di use of Maps, Messages, Safari and Siri.

Wia dis foto come from, APPLE

You fit update your software to dis versions if you get for iPhones

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

If you get any of dis device dem, you fit don already dey get di notification and dis na why you suppose update am.

Wia dis foto come from, N/A Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot of iOS 14 wen e dey operation

Back tap

As at dis time dem dey use back tap as option wey you fit use do plenti tins lik e Switch app, go back to home screen or lock screen, mute, screenshot, or reduce and increase volume.

But you go need to set wetin you want am to do for di Touch part of your Accessibilty Menue for Settings. E fit even still scroll up and down.

Dis feature dey available for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Wia dis foto come from, Apple Wetin we call dis foto, Apple WWDC

Picture in Picture viewing

Dis one mean say if you dey watch feem or any kind video you fit continue to dey watch am as well as do oda tins with your phone.

Like for instance you no wan stop di feem you dey watch for Netflix and you wan also look wetin dey happun for social media, you go fit do both.

Wia dis foto come from, Apple Wetin we call dis foto, Widgets fit dey placed on di iPad larger screen without having to sacrifice as many app icons as ontop iPhone

Translator app

Unlike before wey na Google translate for your iPhone, di new software update get im own in App translate app.

As at now sdi app get ii languages wey dey am and you fit use di app eve if yo no get internet access as long as you download di languages.

Di languages na English, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Portuguese and Russian.

Wetin we call dis foto, iPadOS update settings