"DJ Cuppy" father "Femi Otedola" gift "Ferrari Portofino" to im daughters Tolani, Temi and Ifeoluwa in one day inside dis 2020

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola take to her social media page bothe Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday to rock di new Ferrari Portofino motor wey dia papa gift dem.

Tori be say DJ Cuppy father Femi Otedola gift Ferrari Portofino to Tolani, Temi and Ifeoluwa Otedola in one day for dis 2020.

Di cost of one Ferrari Portofino fit reach at least $218,750 (84,323,750.00 Nigerian Naira) starting price according to Car and Driver price review for 2020.

Femi Otedola na Nigerian businessman and according to list of Nigerian billionaires by net worth wey Wikipedia publish for 2016, di man pocket get reach USD 1.85 Billion.

"Papa take us shopping and buy one for each of us!" Na di words Temi Otedola tweet.

See how dis Nigerian billionaire daughters rock dia tier rubber Ferrari dia papa gift dem in one day

