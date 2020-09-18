President of Botswana amend culture of land policy for married women to fit dey own land

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Millions of women for Botswana bin no get land wia dem fit build house to live but dat no go be di case again.

For di first time in history, married women go fit own land along wit dia husbands, according to wetin di kontri Presido Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi tok.

Before before, di kontri land policy no dey allow wives to own land if dia husbands don alredi get im own.

Only women wey neva marry or wives wey dia husbands neva get im own, get right to own land.

Wia dis foto come from, Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi/Twitter

Di discrimination bin make millions of women no get access to wia dem fit live or work.

President Mokgweetsi tweet say each Motswana go dey eligible for allocation of one residential plot of land for area wey dem like for di kontri, both for state land and tribal land.

Im say di new policy go also protect widows and orphans wey be head of dia house and need wia to live.