TikTok and WeChat app download US ban go happun in 48 hours if nothing change

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy/Epa/Alamy

TikTok and WeChat go dey banned from US app stores from Sunday, unless President Trump agree to last-minute deal.

Di Department of Commerce tok on Friday say dem go issue order wey stop US citizens from downloading di messaging app WeChat or video-sharing app TikTok.

Di order go ban make dem stop to dey distribute di apps through any app store ontop any platform.

Why di ban?

Government dey concerned say di Chinese-owned apps fit threaten national security and fit give China US data.

But China and both companies don deny di accuse.

If dem agree partnership between Oracle and TikTok owner ByteDance - and if President Trump approve, - dem no go ban di app.

E no dey clear yet weda Mr Trump go approve di deal, but e dey expected say dem go review am before di Sunday deadline.

Di ban order from di Department of Commerce dey come afta President Trump executive order wey e sign for August.

Inside one statement, di US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross say: "As per di president direction, we don take significant action to stop China bad collection of American citizens personal data."

Di department own up say di threats from WeChat and TikTok no dey identical but say both of dem dey collect "plenty data from users, including network activity, location data, and browsing and search histories".

ByteDance don deny say dem dey hold any user data for China, dem say dem store am for US and for Singapore. Tencent, wey get WeChat, say di message dem ontop dia app dey private.