Chuck Feeney: Billionaire businessman broke afta e achieve im dream to dash all im money to charity

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Businessman and Philanthropist, Charles Feeney don go broke afta e pack im $8 billion wealth give charity.

Na on Monday, e sign documents to close im foundation Atlantic Philanthropies where im bin dey share di money to various causes for di past forty years.

According to Forbes, oga Feeney bin always get dream say im go give all im money before im die and for 2012 im tell tori pipo say na just $2 million im bin keep for im and im wife to take retire.

Im idea of Giving While Living bin inspire Bill gates and Warren Buffet to create di Giving Pledge for 2010 wey di aim na to encourage di richest pipo for world to donate at least fifty percent of dia wealth before dem die.

E tok say e dey important to give while you still dey alive because na you go monitor wia di money dey go and go see how e make impact for wia you bin give am to.

Oga Feeney wey dey popular say im no dey like to show imself, infact all im lowkey donations don make dem give am di nickname, James Bond of Philanthropy.

Part of di tins wey im don put moey for na:

$270 million grant to improve healthcare for Vietnam

$3.7 billion for education

$870 million for human rights bad social change

$62 million to comot death penalty for America

$76 million to support local campaigns for Obamacare

Charles (alias Chuck) Feeney make im money from airport retailer business wey im bin cofound with Robert Miller, Duty Free Shoppers for 1960.