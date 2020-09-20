Ricin: Letter wey contain poison send President Donald Trump for White House

US law enforcement agent don intercept one package wey contain ricin poison wey dey address to US President Donald Trump before e reach White House, officials tell US media.

Dem discover di letter for one screening facility for White House mail early dis week, di officials tok.

Dem tok say di substance wey dem see inside di envelope na wetin dem identify as ricin, one poison found naturally inside castor beans.

Di Trump administration neva comment on top dis report.

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and di Secret Service don begin dey investigate wia di package come from and weda bad pipo don send odas through di US postal system.

"At dis time, there is no known threat to public safety," FBI tell CNN for one statement on Saturday.

One official tell di New York times say investigators believe say di package dey send am from Canada. Reports say dem confam di presence of ricin afta wey FBI do.

Di Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tok on Saturday say dem dey work with di FBI to investigate di "suspicious letter sent to di White House".

Ricin na something wey dem dey produce by processing castor beans. Na substance wey fit kill pesin if pesin swallow, inhale or inject am. e fit cause nausea, vomiting, internal bleeding and ultimately organ failure.

Nobody don sabi any cure (antidote) wey dey exists for ricin. If pesin dey expose to ricin, e fit die within 36 to 72 hours, depending on di dose wey e receive, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Di CDC tok say di poison - wey bad pipo dey use for terror plots -dey fit manufacture am into weapon in di form of powder, mist or pellet.

Di White House and oda federal buildings don be di target of ricin packages before.

For 2014, court sentence one Mississippi man to 25 years in prison for sending letters with ricin to former President Barack Obama and oda officials.