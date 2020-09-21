Bah Ndaw go lead Mali as transitional president, Assimi Goita as vice-president
Mali former Minister of Defense Bah N'Daw na im dem don appoint as di kontri president for di main time alias Transitional President for di next 18 months.
Na on Monday di college bin arrange di appointment and offices of pipo wey go lead di transition.
N'Daw na also retired army colonel-major.
Communiqué :
Le collège mis en place pour la désignation des personnalités devant conduire la transition, après délibération a désigné :
Monsieur Bah NDAW, Président de la transition;
Colonel Assimi GOITA, Vice président. pic.twitter.com/hmefiVPQ0D
Di head of di military junta wey dey behind di 18 August coup, Colonel Assimi Goita na im dem appoint vice-president of di transition.
Dem neva release di identity of di prime minister.
During consultation last week, dem bin define g fit occupy di office of di president of transition.
According to di criteria, na must say di president of transition go come from Mali, between 35 and 70 years old, no go be lie-lie pesin and e go get good character.
Im no go get any criminal sentence.
Di prime minister and members of di transitional goment must also meet di same criteria wit di president.
During di 57th Ecowas summit wey dem do for 7 September, 2020 for Niamey, Niger, di Economic Community of West African States bin give di military junta until September 15 to give one civilian transitional power.