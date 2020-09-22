Australia whales: How 90 of di animals wey hook near Tasmania take die

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, 'We don't know how this is going to pan out': Authorities are on the scene hoping to save the whales

One third of 270 whales wey dey stranded for Tasmania don die and more fit die, according to wetin rescuers say.

But, rescue crew save 25 of di animals on Tuesday and dey aim to escort more back into di sea.

Na on Monday dem find di whales wey hook for water wey no deep off di west coast of di island.

E no clear wetin draw di whales go di front of di water but Marine biologists say di rescue mission go likely take days.

Say whales dey stranded for same place dey common but dis size neva happun for more dan 10 years.

Na for 2009 na im Tasmania last see dis kain mass stranding wey involve around 200 whales.

Wia dis foto come from, TASMANIA GOVERNMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Rescuer dey help di whales

Why whales dey hook demsef?

Nobody sabi di reason, scientists say.

Around Australia and New Zealand different kinds of whales dey do seasonal moving from one place to anoda every year for large group wey fit reach 1,000 animals.

Wia dis foto come from, TASMANIA POLICE Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di whales wey don hook

Researchers say dey follow one leader and dia strong social bonds fit lead whole groups beaching demsef.

"E fit be misadventure by one or two of dem and becos pilot whales be such a social species, dat fit drawn di oda animals in," Dr Carlyon say.

For New Zealand in 2018, more dan 200 pilot whales die over one week for separate stranding off di east coast of di nation.

One team of about 40 trained rescuers dey help to re-float some of di whales - dem dey use equipment to push di animals from di sandbar go deeper waters.